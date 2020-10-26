"AMI" may spell the end of snow days for some school districts

COLUMBIA - With the rise of virtual learning and the fall of the first snow, school districts can explore more options to deal with inclement weather this year.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is allowing schools to opt for an Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan to continue learning on what would normally be snow days.
According to the districts' website, Moberly School District and Moniteau County R-1 School District are working on AMI plans.
"For us as it applies to snow days, we can now have a virtual instruction day on a day that normally we would have been out of session because of bad weather," Moniteau County R-1 Superintendent Dwight Sanders said.
Sanders said the plan is not finalized yet, and the plan is to present it before the district's board at their November's meeting. Any cancellation between now and the approval of the plan would operate as a traditional snow day.
For Columbia Public Schools, cancellations will continue as they have in the past, and virtual instruction will also be canceled on days with inclement weather.
"Virtual learning will still adhere to the same winter weather cancellation policies and procedures as in-person learning options, as both in-person learning and virtual learning in Columbia Public Schools must maintain the same school year calendar, including snow days. There may be options in the future, but not at this time," a CPS spokesperson said in an email to KOMU 8 News.
Sanders said he's not sure parents are fully aware that this is an option going forward.
"I think [parents] understand that if we had a COVID issue, and we had to close down, that we certainly could do a virtual instruction and that would be counted as an attendance day," Sanders said. "But as it relates to snow days, I think that's maybe a nuance that folks haven't really thought about in a lot of detail."
He also said he hopes the ability to hold virtual instruction will decrease the danger of driving on bad weather days for students, staff and transportation departments.
"There's several folks that the stress level would be decreased if we don't risk some of those weather days. Bus drivers being paramount in that discussion."
However, Sanders said he will still try to keep learning in-person if at all possible.
"I value those face-to-face instruction days. So I won't take that decision lightly. If we can be in school, we're going to be in school."