COLUMBIA − First it was a rush for toilet paper, then baby formula and now children's pain medication.
Supply shortages across the United States have affected people and animals of all ages.
Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy in Columbia is in short supply of both over-the-counter and prescription drugs.
"We check the wholesalers every morning to see if they have it in stock and if they do we order as much as we can," Laura Kingsley, Kilgore's pharmacist said. "There are some days that we've gone without it. We've been pretty lucky to keep a little bit in a stock, but we have been limiting the amount that people can get when they come in for it."
Kingsley said when customers come in and ask for children's Tylenol, they are sent to the register and are limited to only two.
But Kingsley is no stranger to shortages.
"Since the pandemic started, we've been getting pretty used to dealing with shortages," Kingsley said. "There were shortages on masks and gloves, and there were shortages on COVID tests."
Kingsley said the store does its best to try to get those items in stock as fast as possible, and if they don't have it, they try to send customers to places that would have it.
Chris Bell, a Columbia Sam's Club employee for 33 years, has seen those shortages first-hand.
"It all started on this aisle: the great toilet paper shortage about three years ago," Bell said. "Just couldn't keep it in stock."
Bell said when the paper finally came back in stock, customers grabbed it before others could even get a chance at it.
"So the next time the truck came in, I kind of gave everyone an early jump, I took a picture of it and then put it on a [Facebook] group called "Work Together in the Community," Bell said. "People were just so grateful, 'Sam's has got it, Sam's has got it, let's go get it!'"
Then it became a daily habit to update both the people on Bell's personal Facebook and in the Facebook group about what's in stock.
And people noticed when the posts would stop.
"I did quit after the initial COVID run, I quit [because] I thought everyone was happy now because we kept getting toilet paper in, so I quit doing it," Bell said. "Well, I got comment after comment after comment, and text after text 'Why aren't you doing it? Why aren't you doing it?' So I said, 'Ok I'll start it up again.'"
Bell said he has passion for keeping the community updated and helping them avoid the frustration of showing up to a store with nothing on its shelves.
He said he usually caters to the daycare facilities and mothers who might need most of the products that run out, like formula, diapers and even corn dogs and some other consumer items.
"I really enjoy doing it," Bell said. "I'm going to continue to do it, it makes people so happy."
Even in a shortage of supplies, there's not a shortage of support for the community.