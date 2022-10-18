KEYTESVILLE - Attorneys for the defendants in several lawsuits related to a deadly June train derailment in Chariton County have filed a request for a change of venue.
According to the circuit clerk for Chariton County, the request asks a judge to move the case to Sullivan County.
Four people died when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a rail crossing near Mendon in late June.
In the days after, numerous parties - including family members of those killed or injured - filed lawsuits in circuit and federal court against Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company, which operates the track where the crash happened.
In September, BNSF filed in federal court, seeking to force passengers from the train seeking damages to have their cases heard in arbitration, rather than in court. That case is still pending.