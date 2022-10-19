JEFFERSON CITY - Trains 311 and 316 on the Missouri River Runner line will not run between Oct. 24 and Nov. 17. A notice from Amtrak said the cut back on trains is due to an equipment shortage.
"For whatever reason, it's unknown to us, they can't keep the trains fixed," Stephen Buersmuier, an Amtrak volunteer at the Jefferson City station, said. "I mean they have to have regular maintenance."
A bulletin from Amtrak at the Jefferson City station said staffing shortages are impacting its ability to do preventative maintenance on the trains.
"It'll be two less trains," Buersmuier said. "It'll inconvenience quite a few of them [riders]. You know we have some regulars come here on Friday night, go back on Sunday. Now they got to come back here, it'd be on Saturday morning and back on Sunday night, so you're losing part of a day there."
Buersmuier said besides regular commuters, fewer trains will cause limitations for students traveling and train connections in Kansas City, St. Louis and Chicago.
One train rider, Sister Suzanne Pescay, said while she was waiting for her train in Kirkwood, she heard people talking about using the train to commute.
"I think it would be devastating for some people," Pescay said. "You could hear them talking. They were gonna go up there for today and then come back tomorrow. I think that would be very difficult."
Amtrak said it plans for the trains to return to their normal route on Nov. 17.
"That's what they're saying," Buersmuier said about the date. "MoDOT was a little iffy, but we'll see."