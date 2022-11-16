JEFFERSON CITY - Trains 311 and 316 on the Missouri River Runner line will not be back on the tracks until Dec. 5 or later. Originally, Amtrak said the trains would return on Nov. 17.
The Missouri River Runner usually runs four trains a day, two eastbound and two westbound. However, equipment shortages have kept two of those trains off the tracks since Oct 24.
"If they missed Thanksgiving, I just hope they don't miss Christmas," Bill Graham, an Amtrak volunteer, said. "Because there's a lot of passengers on the train for Christmas."
Graham said the Jefferson City Amtrak station sees a large increase in passengers during the days leading up to and following Thanksgiving.
"Usually they travel on Tuesday and Wednesday, to be sure they’re there by Thanksgiving," Graham said. "And then, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday it’s about double.”
Graham said many students take the train home for the holidays. He said there are a lot of students, especially from Lincoln University, who take the train to Kansas City and Chicago.
Students from Columbia also travel down to Jefferson City to take the train home.
"This is my first time actually," Ella Herbert, an MU student and train passenger, said. "Normally I take the Columbia airport, but with the prices, we decided that the train was a better option this time.”
She said while the plane is faster, the eight-hour train ride would give her time to get homework done and "just finally be able to relax for a little bit."
While the official date for trains 311 and 316 to return is Dec 5, Graham said, "If I had a bet, I’d say the 10th to the 20th before they get the trains running twice a day, but I do think they’ll get it before Christmas."