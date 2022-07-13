JEFFERSON CITY - Amtrak announced on Wednesday the Amtrak Missouri River Runner train will resume its full service on Monday.
Amtrak said the service is possible after Gov. Mike Parson signed funding approved by the Missouri General Assembly.
The full service will include two daily round-trips this summer from both Kansas City and St. Louis.
Amtrak also said community representatives are planning on coming to the stations on Monday to thank Gov. Parson, the Missouri General Assembly and Missouri's transportation and highway commission for restoring this pre-pandemic service.
Amtrak said the service creates $200 million in "annual economic impact" in Missouri, along with 1,250 jobs.