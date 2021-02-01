COLUMBIA - One man was arrested and another has not yet been located after the Columbia Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday around 1 a.m.
CPD attempted to pull over truck in the area of Interstate 70 near Providence Road. The truck failed to pull over and fled the area.
CPD then decided to end the pursuit, but other agencies observed the truck.
The truck ended up crashing at the roundabout at Highway WW and South Rolling Hills Road.
Two people were spotted exiting the vehicle and running north toward the woods.
Officers then set up a perimeter where they were able to located and arrest one of the suspects.
Devonta Findley, 27, from Kansas City, was arrested in connection to tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony resisting arrest, and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
The other suspect has not been taken into custody at this time. However, this is an ongoing investigation.