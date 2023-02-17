COLUMBIA − The commonly-known Roots N Blues Festival has now adopted the name "Treeline Music Fest," according to co-owner Tracy Lane. The three-day rock-and-roll festival in Columbia provides attendees with concerts, vendors, food and a Ferris wheel.
The fest was meant to be a one-time event back in 2008 to celebrate Central Bank of Boone County's 150th anniversary. However, the community reaction was so positive that Lane decided to turn the event into an annual one.
"To be entrusted with this cherished community event is a huge responsibility and an honor that Richard chose [for] us to take on," Lane said.
The Richard she is referring to is Richard King, who was the previous owner of both The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall. He was responsible for producing the festival up until 2018, when he turned his rights over to Lane and her business partner, Shay Jasper. As of right now, Lane and Jasper are the only two women who fully own a major music festival in the United States.
Lane weighed in on the impact this accomplishment has had not only locally, but on a national scale.
"There's this ideology in rock and roll that women are supposed to accept a certain level of behavior that's unacceptable," Lane said. "So I am very determined, along with my partner and everyone we work with, that that is not how the music industry should work."
The concept of the new name - Treeline - was in development for over two years before the festival finally adopted it. Lane shared what motivated the change.
"The tree line is the extension of the branches from multiple trees, coming together to form a canopy that protects the roots and nourishes the growth of every tree," Lane said. "So we see our event as an auditory representation of the tree line. It is the branches, the many branches of music, genres of music coming together, to speak to everyone in our community."
The tree line also extends to the artists who participate in the festival. Last year's lineup included popular artists like Chaka Khan and Jon Batiste. These artists, to Lane, exemplify the tree line.
"That caliber and that broad array of genre is what we want to continue to do and will continue to do," Lane said.
The new name also came with a new website. The website features a short film on the event's evolution by Fatimah Krgo, more complex graphics, and a simpler interface.
"We want to make sure that we do everything that we can to make the music industry safer and more accessible and more equitable," Lane said.
The festival will take about a week to build and three days to take down and is funded through ticket sales and sponsorships. In lieu of wanting to keep the festival accessible, Lane and Jasper decided to sell tickets early at a significantly lower price this weekend, Feb. 17 through Feb. 19. Lane said she did this because of what's happening in the community.
"We want to bring a top notch event to this community. We want everyone to be able to experience live music," Lane said. "But we understand that everyone's facing real challenges with the economy right now.
The festival will remain cashless with encrypted wristbands. Transportation will take place with different shuttles available from any downtown parking garage, and ADA parking shuttles. There will be roughly 200 contractors and 400 volunteers working throughout the entire weekend. COVID-19 protocols will be determinant on Boone County protocols at the time of the festival.
"I think live music [and] experiencing live music, especially with multiple generations, there's something really joyous about that, that carries you through all sorts of things," Lane said.
The fest will begin on Sept. 29 and end on Oct. 1. Tickets went on sale at noon Friday and will be capped at $99 until Monday.