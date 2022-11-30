COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade last week, but there was one missing piece.
"Hearing the news on that Friday was pretty rough," Brandon Merritt, a Marching Mizzou member and president of the national organization Kappa Kappa Psi, said.
Alex Jackson, 20, died on Nov. 24, from stage four stomach cancer. He was a third-year student at MU, a member of Marching Mizzou and a member of Kappa Kappa Psi.
"He was able to watch the TODAY Show and the parade on TV, and he was happy and proud of every one of us," Merritt said. "In that way, his goal to make it to the Macy's Day parade was achieved."
Merritt said Jackson was very passionate about music. He played the mellophone and was a member of the Horn Choir.
"He was such an inspiring individual," he said.
Jackson graduated from Sherwood High School in Creighton, where he was a member of the band and scholar bowl.
"No matter what was happening he was able to roll with the punches and just keep going," Merritt said.
Jackson was diagnosed with cancer during his second semester of his freshman year.
One music instructor of Jackson's said that Marching Mizzou was Jackson's reason for attending the university.
"He had such a positive experience at our high school band day. From what I understand, he fell in love with our program and his experience here," Dr. Amy M. Knopps, associate director of bands and director of athletic bands, said.
She said his addition to the team is one that will hold a legacy.
"This past game, we wore ribbons in his honor, and we will continue to honor him," Dr. Knopps said.
Dr. Knopps said while Jackson was in treatment last season, he rarely missed a rehearsal.
"That tenacity, that dedication, was just second to none. He was willing to give us everything that he could and he did," Dr. Knopps said.
Merritt said he will leave MU next semester with a new perspective on life because of Jackson.
"Keep going, keep pushing, and just be driven in everything that do," Merritt said.
Jackson watched from the sidelines in a wheelchair at Arrowhead Stadium in at the Kansas City Chiefs' home opener in September, his last performance with Marching Mizzou.
The Missouri women's basketball team will hold a moment of silence Wednesday night before the game begins to honor Jackson.
The MU School of Music also plans to hold a candlelight vigil next week to honor the life of Alex. KOMU 8 will update this story when those plans are concrete.