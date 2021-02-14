COLUMBIA — On a freezing Valentine's Day, residents in Columbia had their flowers delivered by the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Columbia resident Mary Colgin was especially excited when she received her flowers.

"This is going to be a high bar," Colgin said. "My husband's going to have to live up to this every year now."

While this year looked different, love was still in the air. Ruth LaHue, owner of My Secret Garden, is an expert on what it is like to handle the demand of flower deliveries on Valentine's Day. She said that traditionally if the holiday falls on a Sunday, those are her slowest Valentine's Days. That was different this year, and she gives credit to the restrictions people are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year it has been a large Valentine's Day for us," LaHue said. "This has been a Valentine's day like, in normal years, a Thursday or Friday."

Oscar Mayer hotdogger Ashley Ferrara never imagined to be a florist for a day. Being able to help meant that she could make an impact in a different way.

"I hope this serves as a reminder to them that, yes, things may be tough right now, but we are all in this together," Ferrara said. "We are just here to remind them that it's increasingly difficult yet crucial that we stay connected in the safest ways, and what's better than a hot dog that can come to you on wheels."

Even though temperatures were below freezing, hearts were able to stay warm.

"I wish everyone could feel as happy as I do this minute and have the joy I'm feeling today because joy is very important this time," Colgin said.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED