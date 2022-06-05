CENTRALIA - When the word ‘anchor’ comes to mind, many people think of an anchor that’s attached to a boat. However, this isn’t what the Anchor Festival in Centralia is about.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centralia Anchor Festival came back from June 3-5 this year. The event welcomed visitors with live music, parades, carnivals, and vendors.
The festival was started in 1987 by the Centralia Chamber of Commerce to honor the A.B. Chance Company, now named Hubbell Power Systems. The company is one of the largest industrial employers in Boone County and is known internationally for its earth anchors, used to stabilize utility poles and structures.
Dena Cox, a resident of Centralia for over 25 years, shared that the festival has a generational impact for her.
“My kids have been coming and now my kids are bringing their kids so it’s pretty much no change. It was crowded 25 years ago and it was crowded again last night,” Cox said.
Cox is a vendor this year for her business, CoStar Catering. Their menu this year featured options like strawberry spinach salad and cupcakes.
Cox encourages people who are interested to come out and enjoy the festival next year.
“It’s a great family atmosphere, it’s very centrally located, and I feel that everybody in the town has the best interests in the city of making it a fun family activity,” Cox said.
Peggy-Sue Winterhalter, from nearby Columbia, runs a business called Foozy’s. She sells socks, shirts, inverted umbrellas, and stuffed animals.
Winterhalter expressed excitement for the festival’s return.
“I am thrilled. This year, we’ll probably have the biggest vendor events everywhere in Missouri,” Winterhalter said.
Winterhalter stressed that people should come out to the festival next year as there’s a place for everyone in Centralia.
The festival opened on Friday with a parade, concerts, and a street dance hosted by the Riverside Band. Saturday was packed with a breakfast for all visitors, a tractor show, an anchor show, a carnival, and another street dance.
Sunday kicked off with a community worship led by the Centralia Ministerial Alliance. Then, at noon, the carnival opened to the general public. There was live music from the ‘You Hold It All’ tour which featured artists Jason Roy of Building 429, We are Vessel, Joel Vaughn, and Aaron Michaels.
Jason Gray was featured at 2:30 p.m. as the last act of the day. The festival closed at 5 p.m. Sunday.