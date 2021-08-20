CENTRALIA - After the pandemic took away an anchor event in the community, the Centralia chamber of commerce spent the next year preparing for the comeback.
Ginny Zoellers is the director of the Centralia chamber of commerce who sponsors the annual Anchor Festival.
"Anchor Festival is actually a festival to honor the employees of A.B. Chance Co., which is now Hubble Power Systems," Zoellers said. "One of their main products is the earth anchor, so this started 20 plus years ago to recognize the company and the employees."
Zoellers said this year the festival will bring another reason to celebrate.
"It's an opportunity for people to come out visit with their neighbors see their friends, because it's been a while since we've been able to do that," Zoellers said.
She said over the years the festival has grown and attracted the attention of large crowds.
"It's the biggest event of the year and we draw people from really all over the United States," Zoellers said.
She said they see family reunions, high school reunions and the whole community gather for a weekend of celebration.
However, when it comes to the type of crowd this year, Zoellers said she doesn't know what to expect.
"With COVID we really don't know," Zoellers said. "Normally we have you know, 15,000 people and we would love to have that again."
Unlike other festivals, Zoellers said they are not requiring a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. However, she said they are still taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of the people in attendance.
"This is the first year back, so we're kind of moving into it slowly," Zoellers said. "We're just trying to make it the safest we can."
Zoeller said they will be moving the concerts to the street and having fewer booths in order to encourage social distancing. She also said there will be sanitation stations and masks available if people would like to have one. She said they are encouraging people to respect each other's space and stay home if they are not feeling well.
There will also be a vaccination clinic at the festival on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Anchor Festival is one of many events where partnerships are forming for vaccination clinics.