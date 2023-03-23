COLUMBIA – Android users in Columbia are once again able to track Go COMO bus locations.
According to the city, Android users can download the free DoubleMap Bus Tracker app.
The Go COMO app was closed to Android devices Wednesday due to technical issues concerning updates to the original programming interface. However, the Apple version remained unaffected.
Though back up and running, the DoubleMap Bus app is only a temporary solution as Go COMO staff search for a more reliable option.
In the meantime, city staff apologizes for the loss in functionality and any inconveniences to riders this caused. Riders are recommended to sign up for text alerts through Alerts.CoMo.gov.
To use the new app, download DoubleMap Bus Tracker for free from Google Play Store. Upon opening, select “Go COMO” from the list of systems. With the current version, users can track buses and view announcements as before.