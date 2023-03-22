COLUMBIA — The Android version of the Go COMO bus tracking app is no longer available due to technical issues, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday.
According to a press release, any device that has been updated to the most recent version of Android will be unable to access the Go COMO app due to its outdated API (application programming interface).
Individuals with Android phones will still be able to track the locations of buses and view announcements, but they will come directly from the bus website, GoCOMOtransit.com. Riders can also sign up for text alerts at Alerts.CoMo.gov.
The Apple version of the app remains unaffected.
Go COMO staff is exploring options to replace the Android app, according to the release.