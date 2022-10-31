MOBERLY - The Missouri Department of Conservation delivered around 1,000 rainbow trout to Moberly's Lion's Beuth Park Lake on Monday.
The MDC transported the fish from the Montauk State Fish Hatchery on Monday morning. A media specialist for MDC, Madeline Est, said she hopes the project will make trout angling more accessible for locals.
“Trout angling is a huge pastime, a huge recreational thing in Missouri, but a lot of the time you have to travel pretty far distances," Est said. "So by bringing trout up here to an environment that they are able to thrive in, we are also providing additional recreational use.”
Est said bringing in new species of fish will bring diversity to the local environment.
“Projects like this are great for introducing species into an environment that are favorable for them," Est said. "We want to keep Missouri’s wildlife as healthy as possible."
This is the first time the lake has been stocked with rainbow trout, and several local anglers and recreational fisherman came to be among the first to cast their lines.
Moberly resident John Rhodes said now that trout fishing is more accessible for local anglers, he thinks more people will come to the lake.
"There’ll be lots of people that come out here and catch trout," Rhodes said. "It’s not something we can normally catch in this area, so it's good for the community."
Nick Barnett, the owner of MobTown Custom Jigs, a fishing lure company, said he will be frequenting Lion's Beuth Park Lake now that it is stocked with trout. Barnett said that before Monday, mid-Missouri anglers would have to drive hours to find lakes to fish for trout.
"I don’t come out too terribly often, but I will now," Barnett said. “It’s nice to have another option this close."
Rainbow trout thrive in cold water during the winter season, so they are expected to live at Lion's Beuth Park Lake until the weather warms up in the spring.
The MDC says fishing will be open year-round, but there is a daily catch limit of four trout. Anglers wanting to fish at Lion's Beuth Park and at other locations across the state are required to obtain a Missouri fishing license. Those wanting to keep their rainbow trout are required to purchase a trout permit.
More information on trout fishing is available the MDC's website.