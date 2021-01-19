CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to not let their pets outside alone as coyote mating season approaches.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said male coyotes can be more aggressive during mating season and can pose a risk to dogs and other small pets.
That season typically peaks in late February into early March, but the Sheriff's Office says it has received several calls about coyotes in the area and an increase in howling.
If you have questions or concerns, contact the Sheriff's Office at (573) 346-2243.