COLUMBIA — Many animal groups have warned that not everyone will be celebrating this July 4.
One mid-Missouri dog rescue warns that the holiday can be very stressful to all animals, especially dogs.
“Fireworks is an explosion of fear for animals," said Melody Whitworth, director of Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue. “Dogs have a keen sense of hearing — just the vibration and the noise just sends them into a state of fear."
Whitworth said many dogs will attempt to run away at the sound of fireworks, and that this is the biggest time of the year for lost pets.
Whitworth said animal identification is important to make sure pets can make it home.
"If your dog is microchipped, be sure that the information is up to date. The fastest way to get your dog back to you is to have a name tag with your own name and number on it," Whitworth said.
One dog owner said she was surprised how much her dog disliked fireworks, even though she is a hunting dog.
"She doesn’t necessarily like the noise of the fireworks," Katelynn Leix said. "She can’t understand where they are coming from. With a gun she can at least know where that’s coming from and it makes sense that way.”
Leix said she tries to minimize the noise from fireworks for her dog, Callie.
“What we’ve done is just close the blinds so that way she can’t see outside. And turn the TV up a little bit so that the noise seems to cancel it out enough that she can’t hear them enough to get freaked out," Leix said.
Whitworth said the best thing pet owners can do is keep them indoors and make them comfortable.
“Just give your dog a safe place to retreat and keep your dog inside,” Whitworth said.