COLUMBIA − The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) hosted its second annual Boone County Ready Festival (Preparedness Fair) Thursday.
With September deemed National Preparedness Month, many organizations joined to help residents learn how to better prepare for emergencies and natural disasters.
Hannah Wichern, the mitigation and recovery specialist at the OEM, said this event is extremely important for Missouri residents and helps to prepare them for floods, hurricanes, extreme winters, household fires and even active shooters.
"In order for our community to be resilient, it takes the individuals being able to respond and recover for their households," Wichern said.
Stephanie Jackson from Midwest EMT said knowing CPR is also a huge part of being prepared for your community.
"Events like this help the community understand the importance of being prepared for all disasters," Jackson said.
Wichern said this event is also put on to honor and recognize our everyday heroes.
She also gave four tips for Missourians: stay informed, build an emergency kit, make a plan, and get involved by practicing first aid and knowing your neighbors.
For more information on the fair and resources for natural disasters, visit Boone County OEM's website.