BOONVILLE − Boonville Heritage Days is scheduled to take place this weekend with festivities happening daily.
This festival is a tradition in Boonville that has been celebrated since 1989.
Events include a parade, carnival, beer garden and wine tasting, and a car show.
Laura Gramlich, president of Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce, explains why they choose such a diverse range of events for the festival.
"We have something from the carnival for the little kids, all the way up to [events for] adults to everyone in between. There's something for everyone," Gramlich said. "A lot of people look forward to coming back every year to Boonville, just taking in everything we have to offer."
Gramlich explained the festival has a rich history.
"Thirty-two years ago, they had a celebration to incorporate the founding of Boonville," Gramlich said. "They just decided after that, that they liked getting together and providing different events for the people to do and to come back to. We've just carried that tradition forward."
Gramlich acknowledged that coming together is especially special after the COVID pandemic.
"I think people coming through COVID are glad to be able to hold reunions and do things together again," Gramlich said.
Heritage Days is scheduled in conjunction with the high school alumni association's yearly reunion, which brings a lot of visitors to Boonville.
Gramlich is expecting about 1,000 people to attend the festival.
For a full list of events, visit the chamber's website here.