JEFFERSON CITY - The MU Extensions Office sponsored its annual Central Missouri Master Gardeners Plant Sale on Thursday, but things are looking a little different than they have in previous years.
"This year, we're experimenting with a three day sale. In years past, we've always done a one day for our mad dash sale, where we were out at the fairgrounds," Angie Bayne, Plant Sale Chair for the Central Missouri Master Gardener, said. "We're experimenting having it out here at our greenhouses and then we extended it over several days because of COVID and social distancing."
Happy Thursday Mid-Mo! I'm in North Jefferson City this morning at the annual Central Missouri Master Gardeners Sale! Things are looking a little different this year, but the gardeners are excited to welcome buyers on day one of the sale. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/pMXQTC0esT— Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) May 6, 2021
The sale has run every May for about 20 years, and last year was the first time it was held online because of the pandemic. But Bayne said the virtual format exceeded expectations.
"Last year, our goal was to break even so that we can pay the bills on the greenhouse," she said. "And we exceeded that, and we were thrilled."
Day one of the sale saw nearly 100 people purchasing plants, both experienced gardeners and beginners.
"I think everybody should garden a little bit," Bayne said. "Even if it's just a container on your porch or in your window."
While demand for indoor and outdoor plants has increased since last year, Bayne said the Master Gardeners have not shifted their supply plan.
"Because we weren't sure what was going to happen with COVID, we don't have as much supply as we have in years past," she said. "We did ask for less this year because we weren't sure how much space we would have out here, since this is the first year we've had the sale in the greenhouses."
One woman said she has been coming to the plant sale for as long as she has lived in central Missouri.
"We got here at 9:45 this morning," Centertown resident Andrea Hibbeler said. "We've lived in Centertown for 12 years, and we've come to the sale every year. The first pick is only good if you're early enough."
On the other hand, one Master Gardener in-training said the pandemic has really brought out her green thumb.
"This is my first year doing the sale and my second year as a master gardener in-training," Kimberly Ekstam said. "I'm a homesteader, and I've been kin doing market gardening and vegetable sales for a long, long time. I love plants and I wanted to learn even more."
The sale runs Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7 from noon until 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale is located at 801 Sandstone Road, in North Jefferson City. More information can be found on the Master Gardener Plant Sale Facebook page. Masks and social distancing are required.