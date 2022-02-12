ROCHEPORT — The Rocheport Area Merchants Association will host its annual Chocolate Crawl on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Over a dozen local businesses will hand out free chocolate treats to guests who purchased the $10 tickets for the event, which is sold out.
Drew Lemberger, the president of the Merchants Association, started the event around 5 years ago when local businesses decided to band together to host an event around Valentine's Day to ring in the spring tourism season.
"It's good for our merchants, too, because a lot of them have a chance to get new merchandise out ahead of the spring," Lemberger said.
Business-owners aren't the only ones who enjoy the event. The chocolate crawl has become a tradition that has enticed families and community members across mid-Missouri.
"It's an opportunity to get out of the house, meet with friends and obviously do something with your family," Lemberger added. "The other reason is chocolate is always a really popular cuisine."
The chocolate treats vary from cookies to hot chocolate to artisan made truffles.
He expects this year's event to be just as successful as in past years since the 150 tickets it initially offered sold out three weeks ago. The limit of tickets is by design, however.
"It's not meant to be a huge event since weather can be a factor," he said. "Chocolate is an expensive thing to give away."
Lemberger has no plans of stopping this event any time soon, given the support within the community. He said he's already looking to 2023.
"As long as people keep responding and attending, we're gonna keep doing it. So as soon as we get this one done we'll start planning next year's [event]," Lemberger said.