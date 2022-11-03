COLE COUNTY - Cole County EMS has officially begun its annual Christmas Toy Drive. They will collect donated toys over the next few weeks on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots.
This year's goal is to produce enough donations to fill three ambulances.
There will be donation bins placed throughout the community but you can also donate toys or cash in person at the Cole County EMS Headquarters during normal business hours Monday through Friday. They are located at 1736 Southridge Drive, in Jefferson City.
You can also find EMS crews collecting donations at Living Windows in downtown Jefferson City on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. In addition, they will be at the 83rd Annual Jefferson City Jaycees Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m.
To conclude the toy drive, they will hold a community event at the Capital West Event Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. This free function with a donation will include a surplus of activities from photos with Santa to an opportunity to explore our communities emergency vehicles. One of those vehicles even includes the MU Health Staff for Life Helicopter.
Be sure to check out these events during the upcoming season and consider donating to those in need for the holiday.