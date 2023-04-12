Annual Firefighters Day at the Capitol impacts the next generation of first responders

JEFFERSON CITY — Firefighters and high schoolers from around the state gathered Wednesday at the Missouri Capitol for Firefighters Day. This annual event honors both current and past firefighters while encouraging the future to fight on.
Hundreds of firefighters filled the Capitol rotunda with joy. Even though the majority of the room was filled with official firefighters, the real stars were the students admiring their work.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe kicked off the event with a speech recognizing the high school students in Missouri Career and Technology Centers already training to become first responders.
Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean has relentlessly pushed to promote high school first responder programs due to the decrease of employees in emergency services. Multiple factors have contributed to a lack of people in the workforce, according to Bean.
“I think it's generational,” Bean said. "The opportunities that technology has brought, and people going into that arena, have taken maybe some of the roles away from people who come into the first responder community. You know, being a firefighter, it's an emotional job. You see a lot of mayhem, destruction and you deal with a lot of those types of situations."
For South Tech junior Jackson Mandernach, the reward the job brings to the community outweighs all the emotions.
“I believe that the best part about it [joining emergency services] is leaving the community better than it was before. That’s what really inspires me to keep going,” Mandernach said.
The next generation of first responders are already grasping the different concepts from their programs, which Bean believes is helping students push through in pursuing their career aspirations.
Senior Emma Tow has been in Lafayette High School's first responder program throughout her high school career. She said joining the program will benefit her future as a first responder.
“It's definitely a different eye opening experience and it's a lot of fun,” Tow said. “I can go down [a] road and point different things out about the departments.”
Students in Missouri Career and Technology Centers receive two firefighting courses and undergo skills training. More information on Columbia's program can be found at the Columbia area's career center.