COLUMBIA — The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri (FBCN) is inviting the community to attend its annual "Float Your Boat" competition this weekend.
The annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Bass Pro Shops Lake in Columbia.
The event will feature food trucks, themed boats and other attractions. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair to the event to celebrate from the sidelines.
Donations are effective as the Food Bank can use every $1 to help purchase at least four meals for neighbors. All proceeds from the event will help the Food Bank and its local partner agencies provide food to families in our service area.
Anyone can vote for their favorite boat for the People’s Choice Award by making a donation at the event. Learn more about the event or make a donation at floatforthefoodbank.org.
KOMU 8, Cumulus Media and the Columbia Missourian are sponsors of the competition.