COLUMBIA - Columbia Safety and Supply's annual Hoops for a Cause will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri basketball head coaches Dennis Gates and Robin Pingeton, their teams and members of the Boys and Girls Clubs (BGC) will be in attendance.
According to the sponsorship booklet, over 500 people are expected to attend the "uniquely entertaining" basketball event with the opportunity to learn more about the BGC of Columbia.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the BGC of Columbia.
Upon entering the arena, guests will be welcomed by Truman, Mizzou Golden Girls and Mizzou Cheerleaders.
Kerrie Bloss, the community development director of the BGC, says this is a great way to start the event and the kids enjoy it.
"Kids love coming here because I mean, they're here on the arena floor," Bloss said. "They get to, you know, hang out with a college student for the day. You know, hanging out with a college student that plays basketball, that's really fun."
The event includes a dinner, catered by Belly Market and Rotisserie, and a chat with the basketball coaches about what to look forward to this season.
Each table will have a member of one of the basketball teams and a member of BGC to interact with sponsors and other attendees.
Bloss says having members of both the team and the organization is an opportunity to show sponsors why it is important to support BGC. Sponsors get the chance to speak with children in the organization and hear about what they are up to.
This year's event is unique because it is coach Gates' first Hoops for a Cause event since he was hired as head coach in March.
"He came in and came on board immediately with us, and was excited to be part of this event," Bloss said. "So we're excited to hear from him."
But, mostly, the event is a chance to raise awareness for the BGC.
"[People] don't realize you know, some of the things that are really out there that are issues for kids in Columbia, you know. A lot of kids go home to empty homes that are not safe homes," Bloss said. "A lot of people still don't realize that the Boys and Girls Club is here in town."
The BGC of Columbia currently has roughly 450 kids enrolled in the organization. The club gives students a safe place to stay after school, homework help, meals and more.
The event is open to the public, but the guest list has already been finalized.