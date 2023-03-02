JEFFERSON CITY— The Lake of the Ozarks hosted Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) for the 28th annual Polar Plunge event on Feb. 25.
The event raises money for Missouri's Special Olympic athletes and was a "splashing success," raising a record $270,500, according to SOMO.
Nearly 400 people from around the area wore disco-themed costumes and swimwear to run a 5K and/or take a dip into the Lake of the Ozarks' waters.
“I am completely blown away by the support of the community and all of the participants for this year’s event,” Plunge Coordinator Crystal Schuster said. “The amount of money raised for the SOMO athletes is nothing less than incredible, and my heart is overflowing with gratitude for everyone involved!”
The top fundraiser raised over $15,000 for the event.
Online fundraising is still ongoing for those who would like to donate.