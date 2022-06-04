LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Lake of the Ozark's premier annual powerboat race began at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Over 40 teams gathered by the dock at Neon Taco to participate in the annual lake race.
The event is organized each year by the Offshore Powerboat Association.
The event organizers estimate that the event usually brings in over 100,000 people to the Lake of the Ozarks.
Edward Smith is the president of OPA Racing. He says the race brings in a lot of traffic for local businesses. He says the economic impact is "somewhere around four or five million dollars over the course of the weekend."
At its core, high speed boat racing can be very dangerous. Smith says that boats can flip if handled incorrectly, but the event has taken special precautions to keep racers safe.
"There's a big medical staff out on the water, there's divers up in the air and helicopters," Smith said.
Helicopters follow the boats throughout the duration of the race.
Anthony Smith is Edward Smith's son, and he competes in the races. He said high speeds make both the straightaways and turns potentially dangerous.
"Everything about this straightaway dangerous because you're running at a high risk," Anthony Smith said.
He also said the turns are dangerous because they're the biggest chance for competitors to make up ground.
The races last six hours because there are several different brackets for different kinds of boats.
Boats with different make and model are put into different classes, which have sets of rules based around the speed they're allowed to go.
Boats in the lower classes have a maximum speed they cannot exceed.
Drivers will be disqualified for driving over the maximum speed limit, but the top brackets are allowed to go as fast as they can.
Billy Allen is part of a racing team in one of the lower classes. He says maintaining maximum speed is much more difficult than it looks.
"The fans need to consider how hard it would be to drive your car at 55 miles an hour without cruise control," Allen said.
Allen says racers will do their best to distract the competition and make them accidentally go above maximum speed.
"They'll get up next to us, Allen said. "They might wave, they might throw a rubber ducky, you don't know what they're going to do to you."
The large crowd means the event requires that the road leading up to the end of the Bagnell Dam Strip needs to be blocked off.
So long as businesses enjoy the extra customers the event brings in, the race will keep on running.