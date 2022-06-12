COLUMBIA — Today, the annual Mid-Missouri Soap Box Derby will be taking place.
The Soap Box Derby helps kids learn about important sportsmanship, science, technology, engineering, and basic safe driving skills.
Kids ages 7-19 will be racing from 8:30 a.m. to about 4:00 p.m. The race will begin at Broadway and Seventh Street and end at Broadway and Providence Road in Columbia.
Many families all over Mid-Missouri participate, including the Mutrux Family. Mother, Amy Mutrux, voices how important this event is for children.
"It's building esteem for them, it's gaining confidence and getting in a machine that you don't really know what to do, and trusting that you're going down this hill, and that you're going to be okay at the end," said Mutrux. "And I think that there's a lot to say about how we view that as adults in everyday life, just being scared of something and facing it head on. This is teaching our kids to be brave, and be strong and just try it."
Mutrux also expresses how it brings everyone together in the community.
"I mean, Columbia can seem small at times, but I think especially with something like the pandemic, we are looking at people kind of staying to themselves," said Mutrux. "And this is a way to get back together and get that sense of community where I think that we had lost it there for a little bit."
Amy Mutrux expressed that she is looking forward to seeing healthy competition between her son and daughter.
"So the event this year, in particular, I'm looking forward to watching Jackson and Emma race against one another. And just see how much fun they're having with it," said Mutrux.
Both kids are excited about the race. Jackson Mutrux is not new to racing and is confident in his abilities.
This is like my fourth year doing it," said Jackson. "My dad and my grandpa did this whenever they were, like my age. And they said that it was fun. So I started doing it. Like, in kindergarten, I'm pretty sure. And I just hope I win."
This will be Emma Mutrux's first year participating as a racer.
Emma expressed one thing she is looking forward to.
"I want to beat my brother," said Emma.
Emma did mention that she is kind of nervous since it's her first time as a racer. She said she wants to get a good start.
Emma is also looking forward to after the race.
"I think like I would want an ice cream sundae after it," said Emma.
Amy Mutrux would just like to see more people participating.
"I hope more people start showing up to these and getting involved. And if you have a kid that is interested in something like this, you don't have to be involved in the Optimist Club," said Amy. "You just have to know somebody that is and and get in there and get your kids signed up to race one of these cars."