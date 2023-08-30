JEFFERSON CITY − For over a decade now, the Puppies for Parole program hasn't only affected the lives of dogs and their future homes, but it's made an impact on the offenders who act as their temporary handlers.
As a nonprofit, Puppies for Parole collaborates with animal shelters and animal advocate groups statewide for selected offenders in Missouri prisons to gain the opportunity to become trainers to rescue dogs.
Not only are the offenders acting as their handlers, the dogs also live in the cells with the offenders and are taken care by them as any normal dog would be.
On Wednesday, the Jefferson City Correctional Center held its fourth annual Dawg Days Showcase, where offenders demonstrate what they've taught their dogs.
"The purpose of today's Dawg Days Showcase was to showcase what these dogs can accomplish, give backstories on where they've come from, and in a way to celebrate Labor Day," program director Jennifer Liebi said.
Offenders are tasked with socializing and teaching basic obedience skills to canines, essentially making them more adoptable.
"Now, some of these guys have never been responsible for anything in their life," Liebi said. "And now we're giving them a dog and saying, 'Hey, they're broken just like you. They are scared, just like you were at one point.'"
When the dogs graduate from the program, they are sent to their original shelters to be adopted.
Since the program began in 2010, at least 7,000 dogs have graduated and moved on to be adopted, according to Liebi.
Though, there's one handler who's been there from the start.
Joe Denti has been incarcerated for 34 years now and was one of the first offenders to become a trainer at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.
"These dogs really changed my life. I continuously learn about myself," Denti said. "I have to keep myself on track in order to help them. It's the most amazing feeling, knowing I get to wake up to a dog that I know I'm impacting the life of."
Wednesday's Dawg Days Showcase consisted of four rounds of challenges: puppy pushups, an agility test, a puppy drag race, and a freestyle event.
Dogs that participated were accompanied by their trainers and given treats as an incentive to completing each round.
Offenders care for the dogs with formal training and on-the-job training, which allows them to receive an animal handling certificate that is recognized in all 50 states.
"The Missouri Department of Corrections is all about rehabilitating our offenders and rehabilitate dogs," Liebi said.
Denti says once he's out of prison, he'll begin working with K9s for Camo to continue his love for giving back to veterans.
When asked what new perspective Puppies for Parole has given Denti, he said, "It's given me purpose. Simply put, it's been the biggest blessing that I've ever received in my life, and it's a blessing I don't deserve."
Puppies for Parole uses no tax funding and operates completely on private donations and fundraising through the program.