COLUMBIA − Every year, Como Smoke and Fire puts on a first responders dinner on Christmas Eve, but this year, the meal will have a whole new meaning.
The restaurant will be without one of their long time supporters for their Ribs for Responders meal.
Bryant Gladney, the assistant fire chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District, was killed Wednesday morning while responding to a crash on Interstate 70.
Como Smoke and Fire held a moment of silence and set up a display in Gladney's honor Wednesday. Gladney served the Boone County community for over 30 years.
"For three years running now on Christmas Eve, we've been able to feed every first responder in Boone County a rib dinner meal as a thank you for putting themselves on the line every day," catering manager Karl Ball said. "This unfortunate accident today just brings to light how important it is."
Ball said he met Gladney several times during the annual Ribs for Responders.
"He's been here frequently in our restaurant and he is going to be missed," Ball said.
Ribs for Responders actually began as an accident, according to Ball.
"We got shipped the wrong ribs so we just gave them away and then from that it just kind of grew," Ball said.
Como Smoke and Fire continued the dinner to show appreciation for all the work first responders do in the community.
Sometime between 10 a.m. and noon every Christmas Eve, the BBQ restaurant will go to every Boone County hospital, police station and fire station and deliver a meal for every person there. That's over 600 meals to 40 locations across the county.
This year, Como Smoke and Fire will be assisted by Big Daddy's Bar-B-Que, 4 Points Catering, Casa Maria's Mexican Cantina and Heartland Coca Cola.
Como Smoke and Fire is open this Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 27.