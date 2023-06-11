COLUMBIA — Crowds of families and friends came out Sunday to cheer on their loved ones as they competed in the 2023 Soap Box Derby.
The Soap Box Derby is an annual event where young contenders race each other down a hill starting at the intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway and down towards Providence Road in gravity-powered cars. There were over 50 contenders competing in this year's races.
While some kids participate to have fun or to just experience it, 9 year-old Matthew French (who goes by M.J.) competes to win.
"I am aiming for second or first [place]. Just aiming to have a higher number," M.J. said.
This year is MJ's third year competing in the races. He said every year, he has earned third place. Even though he is pushing for the best, M.J. said it's not the best or his favorite thing about doing this every year.
"Having fun with my friends and winning [is the best part]," M.J. said.
MJ even encouraged his friend, Tannyan Smith to join him this year.
"I just wanted to learn the experience of how it would work because my friend M.J.," Smith said. "He did it last year and he's doing it this year with me."
M.J.'s mother, Jessica French, said that she's proud of his previous accomplishments, but the outcome doesn't make or break the day.
"Just as long as he has fun, that's all that we care about. You don't have to win, but of course, winning is awesome," French said.
French said that participating in the race entails more than just racing. She said that M.J. and all the other kids learn important life skills.
"They learn how to put the cars together, they make new friends, they just come out here and have a good time and learn responsibility, French said. "All the kids have to help put the tracks together, and take it all down at the end, so it's just a good learning experience as well as fun."
Winners of the three divisions (stock, super stock and masters) will qualify to take part in the world championship week-long finals in July in Akron, Ohio.