COLUMBIA - Anonymous posts in a concentrated area had the potential for disaster in 2015.
Threats made on the app Yik Yak were quelled, but the fever they brought to Columbia was real.
The highly controversial and popular social media app is coming back after being off market for four years, the company announced Monday on Twitter. It was valued at $400 million in 2014.
The app gained notoriety across the nation for its potential for cyberbullying, gossip and threats.
Now, under new ownership, the app has been redeveloped and is available for download for iPhones.
The new owners say they are taking a stronger stance against bullying, hate speech and threats.
The app's community guidelines says if they catch a post that violates their Community Guardrails, they may ban that user.
The app, old and new, allows for completely anonymous posting, visible to users within a five mile radius.
In 2015, violent threats were made against both against the general student body at the University of Missouri and Black MU students. The threats were not acted on, but police did make at least one arrest.
Director of the MU News Bureau Christian Basi declined to comment Tuesday about the threats made in the past and the app coming back.
"This is not something we will be talking about, period," Basi said.
The app was popular among students. Classes at MU begin on Monday. Middle schools and high schools in mid-Missouri will begin over the next few weeks.