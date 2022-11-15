JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) met with the state NAACP and local civil rights leaders to plead for the life of Kevin 'KJ' Johnson Tuesday.
The group argued Johnson's execution is unjust and the case's circumstances do not warrant the death penalty.
Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 29 for the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood police officer, a crime he committed at 19 years old.
Johnson's daughter, Corionsa 'Khorry' Ramey, and Johnson's grandson, Kaius Johnson, both attended the event.
Ramey said her hope was that her father could stick around and remain present in their lives.
"The only memories I have of my dad is him being incarcerated, but he's also the best father behind those walls," Ramey said.
She said her father has put in as much effort as he can to remain in her and her 2-month-old son's lives.
"He's broken his back just to be in my life," she said.
MADP said at the time of the killing, Johnson had no prior incidents of violence. They said Johnson grew up with a traumatic childhood, losing his mother to drug use and living with his aunt who physically abused him. They said Johnson never received any intervention to help with his situation.
On the day of the crime, July 5, 2005, police sought to serve a warrant near Johnson's house. While police were present, Johnson's brother Joseph 'Bam Bam' Long suffered a seizure and collapsed. The police completed their search before giving medical attention to Long, who was later taken to a hospital where he died. Johnson shot the an officer involved in the warrant hours later.
MADP also said Johnson's trial was not fairly done. At his first trial, the jury rejected the first-degree murder charge. They said prosecutors in the second trial deliberately eliminated potential Black jurors, creating a predominantly white jury.
MADP said Johnson has continued to improve his life and take accountability while incarcerated.
"He's not a bad person, he just made a terrible mistake that could possibly cost him his life," Ramey said.
The group called for Gov. Mike Parson to grant clemency for Johnson.
Since Gov. Parson took office, Missouri has executed four people. Gov. Parson has stayed silent on death penalty cases during his time in office so far.