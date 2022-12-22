HUNTSVILLE - An apartment building in Huntsville was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.
Westran Fire Protection District Chief Tony Bell said they received the call around 3 a.m. for a report a structure fire at Main and Depot streets in downtown Huntsville.
There was heavy fire and smoke coming out of the second story of the building when crews arrived, Bell said. Crews made a defensive attack and Moberly Fire Department also responded with its tower truck to help bring the fire under control.
"It was hard to fight with how cold it was," Bell said. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather says the area was already below freezing at that time, with wind chills nearing 0 degrees.
The fire was kept to the apartment building. Surrounding buildings had some smoke damage, Bell said.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called to assist with the investigation.
Crews cleared the scene by 9:15 a.m., Bell said. The Salisbury Fire Department, Northeast Randolph County Fire, Higbee Area Fire Protection District, Randolph County Ambulance District, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Huntsville Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Zimmerman Excavating all responded to the fire.
The Huntsville Dollar General and Casey's provided food and drinks to the fire crews.