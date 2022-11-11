COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is continuing its investigation into a suspected prowler involved in five different burglaries.

All of the incidents involved female victims between 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have been reported, according to the police, though they believe his activity may be escalating.

+5 TIMELINE: Suspected prowler in Columbia Click on the link to see where the suspected prowler's burglarized apartment complexes.

The most recent incident happened at The Lyfe apartment complex on Buttonwood Drive. Since then, The Lyfe sent out an email letting residents know they are putting in extra security measures due to the crime.

The email said The Lyfe will add more exterior lighting, increase security patrol, make sure breeze lights are working, and make sure all windows have screens on them.

KOMU 8 spoke with a manager at the apartment complex who did not want to be named. He said the apartment is making sure all screens are on each window so if someone does try to break in, residents should be able to hear it.

One female resident at The Lyfe, Grace Darnell, said she feels better knowing her apartment is doing something to address this reoccurring problem.

"It does make me feel better, but I don't think that is going to stop someone per say," Darnell said.

Another female resident in a different building at The Lyfe, Ricki Spargo, also said she is thankful the complex is taking steps to deter this crime from happening again.

"They made it clear if any of the lights were out, to let them know to fix them," Spargo said. "They fixed all the lights yesterday to make sure everything is well lit."

Darnell said she's heard of multiple incidents happening at apartments on the south side of Columbia.

"The first girl in the building across from us got chased to her door," Darnell said. "As soon as she got in, the guy was right behind her, jiggling the doorknob and pressing his head against the peephole."

Spargo said all females need to be alert.

"Someone who is sick enough to break into a college girl's apartment will find a way," Spargo said. "So I'm glad The Lyfe has taken these steps to try and protect us."

KOMU 8 also reached out to CPD on Friday for comment. CPD said they don't have any new information but did email KOMU 8 the statement below.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we're continuing to follow up on a variety of leads. We continue to ask individuals to take precautions and contact us if they're aware of any suspicious activity."

The Lyfe manager said if anyone at any of the apartment complexes witness anything suspicious, to alert authorities immediately.

Anyone with information about the prowler's identity or any of the incidents is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7414. To anonymously report a tip, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.