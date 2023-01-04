JEFFERSON CITY − Nine people were displaced after an apartment fire in Jefferson City Tuesday afternoon.
The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Jackson Street around 5:27 p.m. for the structure fire.
Responders said the fire came from a first-floor apartment and threatened the apartment above. Occupants were evacuated and the fire was brought under control, JCFD said.
The building suffered fire damage to the apartment where the fire started and damage to the apartment above. The rest of the five-unit apartment building sustained smoke damage from the fire.
Nine occupants were displaced as a result of the fire and no injuries have been reported, according to JCFD.