COLUMBIA - A phone app is helping Missouri residents keep track of how much they are spending on gas.
The app is called, "NoMOGasTax" and helps residents get their money back from the gas tax increase. It costs $5 to download.
Missouri Senate bill 262 created the gas tax increase. In October, Missouri residents were charged an extra 2.5 cents per gallon. Starting July 1, people will be charged another 2.5 cents, making it 5 extra cents per gallon.
But now, Missouri is also offering a rebate on gas, where people can receive 5 cents per gallon back.
Tammi Hilton, from Wentzville, created the app to help residents get their money back.
"It is an app for Missouri drivers and gas purchasers across the state to be able to track their receipts and we will help and assist in aiding with the Missouri 4923 form to be able to help fill out those worksheets and act as an audit log for Missourians to get their gas tax cash back," Hilton said.
The app allows people to upload photos of their gas receipts in one place. Hilton said people only need to remember to print a receipt at the gas pump.
Residents do not need to use the app to get their money back, but they do need to keep records of each gas purchase and fill out a claim form.
Hilton said she created the app because she wants to help people during this time of inflation.
"And in rural areas people are gassing up daily if not every other day, and so while this may not be important to everybody these dollars do add up," Hilton said.
Mid-Missouri resident Kay Crockett said she spent $63.33 for gas on Monday. She said she is now considering using the app.
"There was a time when gas was cheaper that I would've said no, you know, I don't want to hassle with this, but now I would seriously consider it," Crockett said.
Right now, gas prices are a little lower than they have been the past weeks, according to AAA public affairs specialist Nick Chabarria.
"So crude oil prices have declined to about $108 per barrel down from about $120 last week," Chabarria said. "Part of the reason for that is concerns over a global recession and weakening the economy."
He said this new gas tax increase should not affect people that much.
"You're likely not gonna see that much of an impact just based on where prices are right now," Chabarria said. "Gas prices will more largely respond to crude oil prices. That accounts for about 50 to 60% of what drivers pay at the pump."
Residents who have receipts of fuel purchases from Oct. 1 to June 30. can send in their rebate form starting July 1 through Sept. 30.
The rebate works for people who purchase gas in the state of Missouri and have a vehicle under 26,000 pounds.