COLUMBIA - The Boone County Small Business Recovery Grant will be made available once again.
Businesses could receive up to $10,000 from the local government as part of the program, which has been set up to assist local business owners who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications must be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday.
In order to be eligible for the application, businesses must have fewer than 49 full-time employees.
Earlier this week, more than 60 small business owners attended an informational session for the grants.
More information about the application can be found on the City of Columbia’s website, and the form itself is available here.