COLUMBIA - Applications and donations are now being accepted for Columbia's annual youth toy drive.
Applications are open to Columbia residents who meet income guidelines and do not receive toy assistance from other agencies. Children 12 and under can receive toys.
Individuals can apply online until Dec. 5. Paper copies are also available at the Columbia Parks and Recreation office, located at 1 S. Seventh Street.
Anyone who would like to donate new toys or money can do so at the Parks and Rec office, Armory Sports Center, the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) or Hillcrest Community Center at Waters-Moss Wildlife Area.
Letters of acknowledgement are available to those who submit their donation at the Parks and Rec office.