COLUMBIA - The application portal for the new Columbia police chief closed Wednesday. The city is conducting a national search to replace former Police Chief Geoff Jones who retired in August.
The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board talked about the search briefly during its regular meeting Wednesday night.
The board's chair said they haven't been involved much in the search, but they hope that changes in the future.
"As of yet, my communication with the city has been pretty limited on what that process is going to look like and who is in the mix," Reece Ellis said. "But I'm pretty confident going forward that that communication is going to increase and we're going to have a better idea and I would be able to build some hopes for who it should be."
The city has scheduled a meet and greet with police chief candidates on October 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Use of Force Recommendation
The board also approved a policy recommendation on the Columbia Police Department's use of force suggesting to amend the department's Policy 300. The board recommended that officers avoid unnecessary conflict and offer individuals the opportunity to voluntarily cooperate in the application of restraint before applying it.
"The end goal is to offer something concrete for these policies, I think we are a lot further along in the development in these ideas than we were when we begin discussing these policies," Ellis said.
CPD's Policy 300 already states that officers should use force only when no reasonably effective alternative exists. It also includes a limit on the level of force officers can use.
The board will hold a public work session on use of force Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.