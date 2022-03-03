JEFFERSON CITY – About 3,000 households in northern Boone County will receive high-speed internet access after the state received a federal grant for broadband expansion.
The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced Tuesday that Missouri was awarded a $42.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).
Socket Telecom will receive $5,005,418.03 for a northern Boone County development. A spokesperson for Socket Telecom, Matt Kohly, said about 3,000 houses in northern Boone County will be impacted.
A cable will be placed underground, and it will be able to provide 1 gigabyte of symmetric service to households that sign up, according to Kohly. He said it's too early to discuss details, since the logistics are still being worked out.
"The demand has been soaring just because of the need for it. You've got kids at home, people working from home, people trying to use multiple devices," Kohly said.
The funds received through the NTIA’s Broadband Infrastructure Program will be used for projects benefiting more than 13,000 households in 12 Missouri counties: Boone, Butler, Jasper, Lincoln, Livingston, Marion, McDonald, Monroe, Pulaski, Shelby, St. Charles and St. Louis.
“Broadband is a critical part of our state’s infrastructure, and this unprecedented grant award from the NTIA, combined with our state planned investments of over $400 million, will be transformative in getting Missourians connected,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. “These funds enable our state to benefit a diverse range of industries as we continue working to invest in broadband statewide. Internet access is a necessity in a modern economy, and we’re grateful for the Department of Commerce’s assistance with this key priority.”
DED submitted its application for funding last year through the NTIA’s Broadband Infrastructure Program, which supports broadband infrastructure deployment in unserved and rural areas.
A three-stage review process determined Missouri would receive $42.2 million to supplement the state’s ongoing broadband expansion efforts. Among states receiving grants, Missouri received the largest award, representing more than 15% of total funding available.
Missouri’s NTIA grant award will be used in addition to pending investments being made through the American Rescue Plan Act to support broadband access statewide.
Across all project areas, more than 13,000 households, more than 300 businesses and over 30 community organizations are expected to receive high-speed internet access as a result of the awarded funds.