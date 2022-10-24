JEFFERSON CITY — The architectural firm designing the new EMS headquarters for Cole County released preliminary designs of the building on Monday. The new building will be located at the corner of McCarty and Adams Street in downtown Jefferson City.

The renderings, designed by Architects Alliance, consist of approximately 11,000 square feet of space which will house two advanced life support ambulances, as well as the department's administrative offices.

In April, Jefferson City and Cole County were jointly awarded a $2 million Community Development Block Grant to fund a portion of this new EMS facility. Currently, the area served by this new facility generates the most calls for service of any response area in Cole County.

Under current operations, a Cole County ambulance is temporarily stationed in the Cole County Law Enforcement Center and answered 2,981 calls for service in 2021.

Development will continue over the next several months, with an anticipated groundbreaking in the first quarter of 2023.