MOBERLY - Roads got noticeably slicker while driving north on Highway 63 toward Moberly Tuesday morning.
Crews were out plowing and salting roads for most of the day and were helped by rising temperatures in the afternoon.
Moberly resident and Circulation Clerk at Little Dixie Regional Library in Moberly Robin Fara said she was surprised by how quickly the snow began.
"It was so weird, there was no snow for so long," Fara said.
When the snow did arrive, it impacted drivers, tow trucks lined the highway most of the morning, transporting cars that had spun off the road.
Another Moberly resident, Josef McCloud, was at Walker's Auto Repair getting his truck ready for a long drive.
"I'm trying to get it set up so I can drive safe and not have any accidents," McCloud said.
Despite the snow, Moberly residents found warmth inside diners. A pair of residents said they were planning on going to Columbia for the day but decided to turn back when they saw how bad road conditions were.
Crews were still out plowing far into the afternoon and were helped by rising temperatures as the day went on.