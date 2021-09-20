MEXICO, Mo. — The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the 1000 block of Buchanan in reference to a disturbance involving gunshots on Saturday, Sept. 18 at approximately 12:59 p.m.
Responding personnel learned that a person who lives on the block was in an argument with some other people when multiple people began shooting guns, according to the press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department.
Three vehicles and one house were damaged.
A 33-year-old Mexico man, who was directly involved in the disturbance, was also hit by gunfire.
He was taken to Audrain Community Hospital, where he was treated and then released.
MPSD is continuing to investigate what occurred so that the Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney can make charging decisions.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 800-392-TIPS or 800-392-8477 or Mexico Public Safety at 573-473-5800 or 573-581-2100.