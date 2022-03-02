FULTON — Following an overnight vehicle pursuit, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department arrested an Arizona man after he drove the wrong way on Highway 54 at 110 miles per hour.
George Cambronero, 41, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, is currently in custody for multiple probable cause charges, including resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, fourth-degree assault, driving while intoxicated, first-degree property damage and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, among other charges.
Callaway County deputies responded to a vehicle pursuit near the State Road H interchange of Highway 54 at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday.
Fulton police attempted to stop Cambronero, who was driving a black Mercedes. He drove at 110 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Highway 54 before he turned around and evaded officers, a news release said.
A Callaway County deputy spotted Cambronero's vehicle and began pursuing him on eastbound Highway 54 toward Kingdom City. The suspect then traveled westbound on Interstate 70 and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour, a news release said.
The deputy ended the pursuit at the State Road Z interchange in Boone County.
Columbia police officers saw the vehicle near the 126 mile marker of I-70 in Columbia, before Cambronero turned back around toward Callaway County.
Callaway County deputies pursued Cambronero again after he entered Callaway County via eastbound I-70 at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday. A deputy followed the suspect to Kingdom City, then south on Highway 54 toward Holts Summit.
A Holts Summit officer deployed tire deflation devices, which Cambronero drove over. He was still able to drive and turned around at the State Road OO/AA interchange and traveled north on Highway 54.
A Callaway County deputy deployed additional deflation devices near New Bloomfield. Cambronero once again traveled through Fulton and drove in the wrong lanes of Highway 54, a news release said.
Additional Callaway County deputies were dispatched to stop the suspect in Kingdom City. Cambronero's car stopped after hitting a Callaway County deputy's patrol car.
The deputy inside the patrol car was not injured in the collision.
Cambronero was arrested and transported to the Callaway County Jail. He is currently being held without bond for multiple probable cause felony charges.