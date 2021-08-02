GASCONADE COUNTY - Multiple sheriff's offices are searching for a man who they say is armed and dangerous.
Grant L. Gaither is wanted by the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office, the Phelps County Sheriff's Office, the Maries County Sheriff’s Office, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit, then Gaither traveled into Gasconade County where he crashed a vehicle on Gorrell Road. He was last seen running on foot north.
The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says they have conducted an extensive search of the area and will continue to patrol throughout the day in the "Redbird area."
According to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Facebook post, Gaither is considered to be armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office says not to approach him.
If you have any information regarding Gaither or this incident, contact Gasconade County E911 at 573-437-7770 or call 911.