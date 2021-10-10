COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at Midwest Petroleum around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were informed of a man entering the business and demanding money while flashing a handgun. 

The employee complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The suspect was described as a male, approximately 5’8” and reportedly was seen leaving the area in a later model Nissan Sentra.

This is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by the Department's Criminal Investigations Division. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department. 

