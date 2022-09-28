BRUNSWICK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Tuesday for a flood resiliency study in Brunswick.
Brunswick, which lies in the Chariton County floodplains, is at the intersection of three rivers. It experienced significant flooding in 1993, and most recently, in 2019.
"Hundreds of acres were permanently taken out of production because of the sand that was deposited by the floodwater," Brunswick Mayor Diane Rice said about the 2019 flood.
The floods create economically tough situations. Farmers have to wait another year typically to replant what was lost.
It's because of the economic volatility that leaders are so interested in the flood resiliency study.
"With that, they can invest in the community and grow," said Col. Travis Rayfield with the Corps of Engineers. "There's an opportunity for a local community like Brunswick to grow and to have a bigger impact regionally for economics and nationally for economics."
Many in Brunswick have their own first-hand accounts of floods from over the years.
William Jackson is especially close to the issue. He made his career by navigating agricultural transport barges down the river.
"It will probably take about three years to get the conclusions from the study," he said. "It will be very interesting for all of us to see what those conclusions are, what processes — maybe it's construction — we can put in place to do a better job of handling floodwater."
Missouri will split the cost of the study 50/50 with the Corps of Engineers. Col. Rayfield said the studies typically cost around $3 million.
The Corps will begin the study immediately, which will specifically focus on where the Grand River meets the Missouri River.
This new study commitment is part of a larger four-state effort between Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska to study flood resiliency in the Missouri River Basin.