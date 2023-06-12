COLUMBIA — A Boone County judge delayed an arraignment Monday for one of the suspects involved in a shooting outside of Plush Lounge in early May that left one person dead and others injured.
Kimo Deandre Spivey, 33, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
In court, Judge Joshua Devine asked Spivey if he planned to hire his own attorney or if he would need a public defender. Spivey replied he would hire his own lawyer in the coming weeks.
The judge then delayed the arraignment to July 3 at Spivey's request, so his private counsel can be present for the arraignment.
Spivey is one of the three suspects charged in the May 7 shooting outside of Plush Lounge. A total of five individuals sustained apparent gunshot wounds. Melvin Hooker III, 26, died from his injuries. Spivey was also injured by gunfire and was arrested after his release from the hospital.
Samuel Lee Moss Jr., 28, and Justin Lamarr Simpson, 40, are also each charged with second-degree murder, among other charges.
Moss and Spivey were indicted by a grand jury on May 26. Moss' new arraignment is scheduled for June 26.
Police are still searching for Simpson, who has an active warrant out for his arrest.