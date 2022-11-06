COLUMBIA - A man has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night.
Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested on charges of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Charges had not been filed as of Sunday morning.
(1) We have arrested Cadilac Derrick, 35, of Columbia, for 2 counts of second-degree murder and 2 counts of armed criminal action. The arrest is in connection to an incident that occurred Nov 5 around 11pm, when we responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Boyd Ln pic.twitter.com/nH6gebuoP4— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 6, 2022
Police responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 1 p.m. near the 1600 block of Boyd Lane on Saturday.
Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
Columbia PD arrested Derrick in Moberly before transporting him to Boone County Jail where he's being held without bond. He will appear in court Monday at 1 p.m.
Police are asking anyone with further information on the shooting to come forward as the investigation takes place.